Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Lifted to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) to a sell rating in a report released on Monday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of Comstock Resources from an accumulate rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.17.

Shares of CRK stock opened at $8.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.81. Comstock Resources has a one year low of $7.07 and a one year high of $13.39.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.06). Comstock Resources had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 5.65%. The business had revenue of $410.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. Comstock Resources's revenue for the quarter was down 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Comstock Resources will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 214.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,716 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Comstock Resources by 80.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,445 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its position in Comstock Resources by 86.9% during the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 6,776 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 3,151 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the third quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.58% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil properties in the United States. Its assets are located in the Haynesville and Bossier shales located in North Louisiana and East Texas. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

