Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of ($0.24) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Comtech Telecommunications in a report released on Tuesday, March 19th. B. Riley analyst M. Crawford expects that the communications equipment provider will earn ($0.24) per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $18.25 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Comtech Telecommunications’ current full-year earnings is $0.89 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Comtech Telecommunications’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

CMTL has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com downgraded Comtech Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Comtech Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $7.50 in a report on Friday, December 8th.

NASDAQ CMTL opened at $3.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $93.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.51. Comtech Telecommunications has a twelve month low of $3.06 and a twelve month high of $13.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.65.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,305,845 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,102,000 after buying an additional 40,375 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Comtech Telecommunications by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,861,239 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,632,000 after acquiring an additional 189,738 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Comtech Telecommunications by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,739,508 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,293,000 after acquiring an additional 11,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Comtech Telecommunications by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,022,952 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,766,000 after acquiring an additional 22,195 shares in the last quarter. 73.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of next-gen telecommunication solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's Satellite and Space Communications segment offers satellite ground station technologies, services and system integration that facilitates the transmission of voice, video, and data over GEO, MEO and LEO satellite constellations, including solid-state and traveling wave tube power amplifiers, modems, VSAT platforms, and frequency converters; and satellite communications and tracking antenna systems, including high precision full motion fixed and mobile X/Y tracking antennas, RF feeds, reflectors, and radomes.

