Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Shares Sold by 1834 Investment Advisors Co.

1834 Investment Advisors Co. reduced its position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,755 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $4,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 93.2% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 132.8% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 100.0% in the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CAG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI cut Conagra Brands from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.87.

Conagra Brands Stock Up 0.4 %

CAG stock opened at $28.95 on Friday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.16 and a 12 month high of $38.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.30.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

