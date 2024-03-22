Conflux (CFX) Trading 10.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Conflux (CFX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 22nd. Over the last seven days, Conflux has traded 10.4% higher against the dollar. Conflux has a market cap of $1.62 billion and $185.03 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Conflux coin can currently be bought for about $0.42 or 0.00000656 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,199.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $407.17 or 0.00634217 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.65 or 0.00128733 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00009440 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.47 or 0.00045907 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $135.79 or 0.00211507 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.79 or 0.00055747 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.15 or 0.00120177 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000482 BTC.

Conflux Coin Profile

Conflux is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 4,982,405,970 coins and its circulating supply is 3,844,919,277 coins. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Conflux

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 4,982,297,338.86 with 3,844,797,325.63 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.42496552 USD and is up 1.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 153 active market(s) with $201,104,093.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

