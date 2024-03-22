Contango Ore (NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO) Now Covered by Cormark

Analysts at Cormark began coverage on shares of Contango Ore (NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $27.50 price target on the stock. Cormark’s target price points to a potential upside of 33.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a $23.22 target price on shares of Contango Ore and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th.

Get Contango Ore alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Contango Ore

Contango Ore Trading Up 0.0 %

Insider Transactions at Contango Ore

CTGO traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.56. 25,387 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,382. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.38 million, a P/E ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. Contango Ore has a 12-month low of $14.03 and a 12-month high of $33.67.

In related news, Director Joseph S. Compofelice sold 5,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $128,172.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 163,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,605,316. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Contango Ore news, CEO Nieuwenhuyse Rick Van sold 3,000 shares of Contango Ore stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $66,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 500,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,019,712. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph S. Compofelice sold 5,826 shares of Contango Ore stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $128,172.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 163,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,605,316. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,816 shares of company stock worth $226,978 over the last three months. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Contango Ore

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Contango Ore by 99.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Contango Ore in the second quarter worth $32,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Contango Ore by 5,168.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Contango Ore by 7,310.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Contango Ore in the second quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

About Contango Ore

(Get Free Report)

Contango Ore, Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration of gold and associated minerals in the United States. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company, through its subsidiaries, leases approximately 675,000 acres from the Tetlin Tribal Council and holds approximately 13,000 State of Alaska mining claims for exploration and development; leases mineral rights approximately 8,600 acres of State of Alaska and patented mining claims for exploration from Alaska Hard Rock, Inc; and owns 100% interest in the mineral rights to approximately 154,000 acres of State of Alaska mining claims for exploration located north and northwest of the Manh Choh Project.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Contango Ore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Contango Ore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.