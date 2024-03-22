Contrasting Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) & Semiconductor Manufacturing International (OTCMKTS:SIUIF)

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) and Semiconductor Manufacturing International (OTCMKTS:SIUIF – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

37.5% of Navitas Semiconductor shares are held by institutional investors. 36.8% of Navitas Semiconductor shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Navitas Semiconductor and Semiconductor Manufacturing International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Navitas Semiconductor $79.46 million 10.06 -$145.43 million ($0.88) -5.07 Semiconductor Manufacturing International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Semiconductor Manufacturing International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Navitas Semiconductor.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Navitas Semiconductor and Semiconductor Manufacturing International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Navitas Semiconductor 0 3 3 0 2.50 Semiconductor Manufacturing International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Navitas Semiconductor presently has a consensus target price of $9.82, indicating a potential upside of 120.10%. Given Navitas Semiconductor’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Navitas Semiconductor is more favorable than Semiconductor Manufacturing International.

Profitability

This table compares Navitas Semiconductor and Semiconductor Manufacturing International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Navitas Semiconductor -183.04% -18.81% -15.21% Semiconductor Manufacturing International N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Navitas Semiconductor beats Semiconductor Manufacturing International on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Navitas Semiconductor

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company's products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications. It operates in the United States, Europe, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Torrance, California.

About Semiconductor Manufacturing International

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation, an investment holding company, engages in the computer-aided design, manufacture, testing, packaging, and trading of integrated circuits (IC) and other semiconductor services. It is also involved in wafer manufacturing, wafer probing and bumping, technology development, design service, mask manufacturing, and assembly and final testing of integrated circuits; and sale of self-manufactured products. In addition, the company designs and manufactures semiconductor masks; and offers marketing related services. It operates in North America, China, Hong Kong, and Eurasia. The company serves integrated device manufacturers, fabless semiconductor companies, and system companies. Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

