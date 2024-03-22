Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Acquires 2,377 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 49.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Pentair were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PNR. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Pentair by 935.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Pentair by 97.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pentair during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pentair during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pentair during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PNR has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of Pentair in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Pentair from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Pentair from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Pentair from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.36.

Pentair Price Performance

Shares of PNR opened at $84.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.16. Pentair plc has a 1-year low of $50.15 and a 1-year high of $85.01.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $984.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.36 million. Pentair had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 20.80%. Pentair’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

Pentair Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. Pentair’s payout ratio is presently 24.53%.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

Featured Stories

