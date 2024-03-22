Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 84 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MEDP. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Medpace during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Medpace in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 361.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Medpace during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Medpace during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Medpace Stock Up 3.6 %

NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $413.31 on Friday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $175.38 and a twelve month high of $419.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $354.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $300.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.38.

Insider Transactions at Medpace

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $498.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.72 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 63.98% and a net margin of 15.00%. The company’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 102 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.00, for a total value of $41,106.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,117,943. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Medpace news, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 102 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.00, for a total value of $41,106.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,181 shares in the company, valued at $6,117,943. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ashley M. Keating sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.87, for a total value of $102,467.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,467.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 189,340 shares of company stock valued at $76,651,647. Corporate insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Medpace from $312.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Medpace in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $395.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upgraded Medpace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $282.00 to $452.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $382.00.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

