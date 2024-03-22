Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 868 Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 19.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Dropbox in the first quarter worth about $217,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dropbox in the first quarter worth about $447,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Dropbox by 233.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 102,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 71,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Dropbox by 47.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 21,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. 70.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dropbox Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DBX opened at $24.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.71. Dropbox, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.55 and a twelve month high of $33.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dropbox

Dropbox ( NASDAQ:DBX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Dropbox had a net margin of 18.13% and a negative return on equity of 120.82%. The business had revenue of $635.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.77 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dropbox news, CEO Andrew Houston sold 164,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.86, for a total value of $3,913,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,266,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,242,650.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $97,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 434,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,129,732.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Houston sold 164,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.86, for a total transaction of $3,913,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,266,666 shares in the company, valued at $197,242,650.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 177,039 shares of company stock valued at $4,251,677. 25.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DBX shares. Bank of America cut shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Dropbox from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, JMP Securities cut shares of Dropbox from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.11.

Dropbox Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

