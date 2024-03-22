Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Has $1.35 Million Stock Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 32 shares during the quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter worth about $572,224,000. Alkeon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in KLA by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,156,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $530,630,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in KLA by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,074,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $759,532,000 after acquiring an additional 385,420 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of KLA by 10.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,844,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,133,396,000 after purchasing an additional 268,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the second quarter valued at $103,645,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of KLA from $535.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Susquehanna lowered shares of KLA from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $640.00 to $675.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. New Street Research initiated coverage on KLA in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $730.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on KLA from $565.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $637.89.

KLA Stock Up 2.5 %

KLA stock opened at $713.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $649.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $561.56. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $355.88 and a 52-week high of $729.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $96.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.34.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.91 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. KLA had a net margin of 27.98% and a return on equity of 107.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 22.77 EPS for the current year.

KLA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. KLA’s payout ratio is 29.46%.

KLA Company Profile

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.