Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Increases Position in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF (BATS:EDEN)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Denmark ETF (BATS:EDEN – Free Report) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,538 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 414 shares during the quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.28% of iShares MSCI Denmark ETF worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EDEN. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF by 123.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Denmark ETF by 77.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF by 100.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Denmark ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Idaho Trust Bank purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF during the second quarter worth about $575,000.

Get iShares MSCI Denmark ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Denmark ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

BATS EDEN opened at €122.34 ($132.98) on Friday. iShares MSCI Denmark ETF has a 12-month low of €54.51 ($59.25) and a 12-month high of €71.11 ($77.29). The stock has a market capitalization of $287.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is €117.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is €108.72.

iShares MSCI Denmark ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Denmark ETF (EDEN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Denmark IMI 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of Danish stocks. EDEN was launched on Jan 25, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Denmark ETF (BATS:EDEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Denmark ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Denmark ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.