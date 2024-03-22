Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 20.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,316 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,598 shares during the quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHM. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in PulteGroup by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 753,768 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,030,000 after purchasing an additional 28,833 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in PulteGroup by 24.9% during the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 26,341 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 5,257 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in PulteGroup by 25.2% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,517 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,815,000. Finally, PGGM Investments boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 14.9% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 158,404 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,730,000 after acquiring an additional 20,564 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 2,000 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.09, for a total value of $206,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,586,452.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Stock Performance

NYSE:PHM opened at $116.06 on Friday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.26 and a twelve month high of $117.17. The stock has a market cap of $24.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.73.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.07. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 25.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.77 EPS for the current year.

PulteGroup declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 30th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS Group downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $93.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PulteGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.31.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PulteGroup

PulteGroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.