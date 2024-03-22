Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Invests $7.93 Million in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,930,000. Lam Research comprises about 1.9% of Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Bollard Group LLC increased its position in Lam Research by 60.0% during the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. now owns 397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its position in Lam Research by 1.3% during the third quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in Lam Research by 56.7% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 47 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LRCX shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $750.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $700.00 to $912.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Mizuho raised their price target on Lam Research from $900.00 to $935.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $680.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Lam Research from $885.00 to $1,130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $811.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total transaction of $678,037.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,920,575. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $922.41, for a total value of $5,073,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,380,648.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total value of $678,037.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,920,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,895 shares of company stock worth $15,666,586. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $982.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.81 billion, a PE ratio of 38.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.51. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $478.77 and a 12-month high of $1,007.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $886.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $752.66.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.06 by $0.46. Lam Research had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 24.15%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $10.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 28.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.94%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Articles

