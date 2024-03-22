Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Makes New $26,000 Investment in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $376,294,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $132,326,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 30.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,448,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $314,289,000 after acquiring an additional 4,723,170 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 141.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,238,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486,439 shares during the period. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $26,852,000. 75.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vornado Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of VNO stock opened at $28.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.01. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.91 and a beta of 1.56. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $12.31 and a 1 year high of $32.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 4.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Vornado Realty Trust ( NYSE:VNO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.55). Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 5.82%. The firm had revenue of $441.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VNO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised Vornado Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised Vornado Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

Vornado Realty Trust Profile

Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a portfolio of premier New York City office and retail assets and the developer of the new PENN DISTRICT. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also owns the premier assets in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is a real estate industry leader in sustainability, with over 27 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings and over 23 million square feet at LEED Gold or Platinum.

