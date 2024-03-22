Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 488 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,267,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,834,943,000 after purchasing an additional 44,037 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,004,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $813,044,000 after acquiring an additional 7,875 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 929,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $556,090,000 after acquiring an additional 5,225 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 589,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $476,681,000 after acquiring an additional 12,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.0% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 457,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $397,560,000 after acquiring an additional 4,584 shares in the last quarter. 85.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FICO stock opened at $1,277.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.22. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12 month low of $664.41 and a 12 month high of $1,349.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,265.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,091.58.

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.11. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 29.20% and a negative return on equity of 57.80%. The business had revenue of $382.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.55 million. On average, research analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 20.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,156.00 to $1,289.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,100.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,210.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $1,350.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,214.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fair Isaac presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,187.20.

In related news, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,159.66, for a total transaction of $157,713.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,243,942.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,259.91, for a total transaction of $10,079,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,081,302.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,159.66, for a total transaction of $157,713.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,942.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,264 shares of company stock worth $25,826,869. 3.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

