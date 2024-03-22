Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Purchases 1,115 Shares of iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI France ETF were worth $793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI France ETF by 86.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,307,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $162,812,000 after buying an additional 2,001,114 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 154,116.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,509,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,299,000 after buying an additional 2,507,468 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 5,098.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,868,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832,385 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares MSCI France ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,299,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,036,000 after acquiring an additional 125,614 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI France ETF by 11.9% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 402,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,327,000 after purchasing an additional 42,670 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI France ETF Price Performance

EWQ stock opened at $41.36 on Friday. iShares MSCI France ETF has a 1-year low of $33.66 and a 1-year high of $41.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares MSCI France ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI France ETF, formerly iShares MSCI France Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the French market, as measured by the MSCI France Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the French equity market.

