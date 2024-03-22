Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,631 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 439 shares during the quarter. Stryker makes up approximately 1.7% of Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $7,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in Stryker by 692.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SYK. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Stryker from $336.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Stryker from $345.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $331.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other Stryker news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total transaction of $1,116,093.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,242 shares in the company, valued at $4,856,522. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total value of $1,116,093.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,856,522. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,146 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.90, for a total value of $68,972,963.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,755,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,287,633,391.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 212,109 shares of company stock worth $72,845,768 over the last quarter. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Stock Performance

Stryker stock opened at $353.51 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $339.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $303.31. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $249.98 and a 52 week high of $361.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.85, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.89.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.99% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 38.79%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

