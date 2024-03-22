Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Sells 6 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AZO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in AutoZone by 107,977.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 699,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,500,000 after buying an additional 698,613 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 368.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 411,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,242,000 after purchasing an additional 323,536 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth $658,788,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 111.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 335,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,379,000 after purchasing an additional 176,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 4,247.1% during the second quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 141,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,918,000 after purchasing an additional 138,287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Stock Up 0.7 %

AZO stock opened at $3,210.38 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,277.88 and a 52-week high of $3,236.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,853.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,677.29. The firm has a market cap of $55.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $28.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $26.08 by $2.81. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.70% and a negative return on equity of 56.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $24.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 151.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AZO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on AutoZone from $3,027.00 to $3,363.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,000.00 to $3,070.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,450.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,779.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,044.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoZone

In other AutoZone news, COO Thomas B. Newbern sold 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,551.62, for a total value of $19,902,636.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,427,530.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Thomas B. Newbern sold 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,551.62, for a total transaction of $19,902,636.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,427,530.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Richard Craig Smith sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,997.76, for a total transaction of $8,993,280.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,756,456.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,807 shares of company stock worth $39,669,061. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Recommended Stories

