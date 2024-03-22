Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Trims Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,904 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 481 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $5,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,331 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 3.8% during the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 1,096 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4.0% in the third quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 31.3% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 172 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 35.6% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 160 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Up 1.6 %

BDX opened at $241.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $69.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.26, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.42. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $229.85 and a one year high of $287.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $238.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.99.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.29. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $301.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $269.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 282 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total value of $67,197.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,276 shares in the company, valued at $542,348.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

