Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS) Senior Officer Greg Berard Purchases 8,775 Shares

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Greg Berard purchased 8,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$5.80 per share, with a total value of C$50,895.00.
Converge Technology Solutions Price Performance
Shares of TSE CTS traded down C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$5.75. 211,371 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 467,980. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.05, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Converge Technology Solutions Corp. has a twelve month low of C$2.24 and a twelve month high of C$6.06. The company has a market cap of C$1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -577.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.87.
Converge Technology Solutions Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th. Converge Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently -400.00%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CTS
Converge Technology Solutions Company Profile
Converge Technology Solutions Corp. provides software-enabled IT and cloud solutions in the United States and Canada. Its solutions approach delivers advanced analytics, application modernization, cloud, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Converge Technology Solutions
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- KB Home: Building on Strong Foundations During Volatile Times
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Nike Stock and the 30% Rally That’s Expected
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Headwinds for Darden Restaurants Are An Opportunity For Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Converge Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Converge Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.