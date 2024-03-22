Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS) Senior Officer Greg Berard Purchases 8,775 Shares

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Greg Berard purchased 8,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$5.80 per share, with a total value of C$50,895.00.

Shares of TSE CTS traded down C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$5.75. 211,371 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 467,980. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.05, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Converge Technology Solutions Corp. has a twelve month low of C$2.24 and a twelve month high of C$6.06. The company has a market cap of C$1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -577.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th. Converge Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently -400.00%.

CTS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on Converge Technology Solutions from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Desjardins increased their target price on Converge Technology Solutions from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Eight Capital raised their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. CIBC increased their target price on Converge Technology Solutions from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Converge Technology Solutions from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$6.47.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. provides software-enabled IT and cloud solutions in the United States and Canada. Its solutions approach delivers advanced analytics, application modernization, cloud, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries.

