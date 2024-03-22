Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Purchased by Contravisory Investment Management Inc.

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Copart comprises 1.7% of Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $7,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Copart by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 206,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,109,000 after buying an additional 10,022 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Copart by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 420,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,628,000 after acquiring an additional 6,848 shares during the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. grew its position in shares of Copart by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 47,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,317,000 after acquiring an additional 17,213 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Copart by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,142,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Copart by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,441,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,448,000 after purchasing an additional 563,233 shares during the period. 79.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Copart stock opened at $57.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.16 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.28. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.06 and a 12-month high of $57.85.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). Copart had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 33.41%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $15,052,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Matt Blunt sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $5,106,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $15,052,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 705,000 shares of company stock valued at $35,910,750. 10.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CPRT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Copart in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. HSBC started coverage on Copart in a report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

