Cormark Analysts Give AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) a C$35.00 Price Target

Cormark set a C$35.00 price objective on AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark also issued estimates for AutoCanada’s FY2024 earnings at $2.44 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on ACQ. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Acumen Capital dropped their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$33.00 to C$24.50 and set a speculative buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 8th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$22.50 to C$22.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$27.65.

TSE ACQ opened at C$25.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 396.08. AutoCanada has a twelve month low of C$15.14 and a twelve month high of C$27.54. The firm has a market capitalization of C$613.15 million, a PE ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$22.21 and its 200 day moving average is C$22.52.

In other AutoCanada news, insider EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. purchased 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$23.92 per share, with a total value of C$89,694.38. Insiders own 4.46% of the company’s stock.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection, after-market products, and auction services.

