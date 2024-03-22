Cormark Comments on 155675 (BLD.TO)’s Q3 2024 Earnings (TSE:BLD)

155675 (BLD.TO) (TSE:BLD – Free Report) (NASDAQ:BLDP) – Equities research analysts at Cormark boosted their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for 155675 (BLD.TO) in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 18th. Cormark analyst M. Whale now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.21). Cormark also issued estimates for 155675 (BLD.TO)’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.76) EPS.
155675 (BLD.TO) Stock Performance
155675 has a 52-week low of C$49.61 and a 52-week high of C$2.32.
155675 (BLD.TO) Company Profile
Ballard Power Systems Inc is engaged in the design, development, manufacture, sale and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products for a range of applications, focusing on the power product markets of heavy-duty motive (consisting of bus and tram applications), portable power, material handling and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions, including engineering services, technology transfer and the license and sale of its intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for a range of fuel cell applications.
