Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Vice Chairman Sells $2,574,903.36 in Stock

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 77,464 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.24, for a total value of $2,574,903.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 215,254 shares in the company, valued at $7,155,042.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Corning Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GLW traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.57. The stock had a trading volume of 4,104,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,905,932. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.93 and a 200-day moving average of $30.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $27.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.45, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.08. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $25.26 and a fifty-two week high of $36.01.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 4.62%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Corning Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corning

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 167.16%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 5.7% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,079 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Corning by 0.9% in the second quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,922 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Corning by 8.8% in the second quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,157 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Corning by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,411 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Corning by 2.5% in the second quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,014 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on GLW shares. Barclays raised their target price on Corning from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. HSBC downgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Corning from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.88.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Articles

