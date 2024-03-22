Corporate Travel Management Limited (ASX:CTD) Insider Acquires A$17,000.00 in Stock

Corporate Travel Management Limited (ASX:CTD – Get Free Report) insider Ewen Crouch purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$17.00 ($11.18) per share, for a total transaction of A$17,000.00 ($11,184.21).

The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45.

Corporate Travel Management Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Corporate Travel Management’s previous Interim dividend of $0.06. Corporate Travel Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.32%.

About Corporate Travel Management

Corporate Travel Management Limited, a travel management solutions company, manages the procurement and delivery of travel services. It operates through four segments: Australia and New Zealand, North America, Asia, and Europe. The company provides corporate and event travel management, leisure travel, loyalty travel, and wholesale travel services, as well as accommodation agency services.

