CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Price Target Increased to $110.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) had its price target upped by JMP Securities from $85.00 to $110.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

CSGP has been the topic of several other reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on CoStar Group in a report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on CoStar Group from $97.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on CoStar Group from $98.00 to $84.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on CoStar Group from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $98.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $97.73 on Monday. CoStar Group has a 52-week low of $65.12 and a 52-week high of $100.38. The stock has a market cap of $39.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.23, a PEG ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 12.01, a current ratio of 12.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.50.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $640.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.27 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 15.26%. CoStar Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that CoStar Group will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 75.5% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in CoStar Group by 125.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in CoStar Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in CoStar Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

