Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) Director Andrew Y. Ng Sells 50,000 Shares

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 50,000 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total value of $709,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,083,074 shares in the company, valued at $100,437,989.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of COUR opened at $14.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -18.69 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.26. Coursera, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.91 and a 1-year high of $21.26.
Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $168.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.64 million. Coursera had a negative net margin of 18.33% and a negative return on equity of 18.15%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms have weighed in on COUR. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Coursera in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Coursera from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Coursera in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Coursera from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Coursera from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.10.
Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform in the United States, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The company offers guided projects, courses, and specializations, as well as online degrees; and certificates for entry-level professional, non-entry level professional, university, and MasterTrack.
