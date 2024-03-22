Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) Director Andrew Y. Ng Sells 50,000 Shares

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 50,000 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total value of $709,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,083,074 shares in the company, valued at $100,437,989.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Coursera Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of COUR opened at $14.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -18.69 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.26. Coursera, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.91 and a 1-year high of $21.26.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $168.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.64 million. Coursera had a negative net margin of 18.33% and a negative return on equity of 18.15%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coursera

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COUR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Coursera by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 312,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,907 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Coursera during the 1st quarter valued at $2,214,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Coursera by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 40,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 14,570 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Coursera by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 71,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Coursera by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 4,357 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on COUR. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Coursera in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Coursera from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Coursera in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Coursera from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Coursera from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.10.

Coursera Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform in the United States, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The company offers guided projects, courses, and specializations, as well as online degrees; and certificates for entry-level professional, non-entry level professional, university, and MasterTrack.

Featured Stories

