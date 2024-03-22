Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Shares Sold by Register Financial Advisors LLC

Register Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,730 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 13,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 43,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 7,656 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Cousins Properties during the fourth quarter worth $336,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 402,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,804,000 after purchasing an additional 94,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 3.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 281,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,740,000 after purchasing an additional 9,605 shares in the last quarter.

Cousins Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CUZ traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.21. The stock had a trading volume of 713,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,683,142. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 42.71, a P/E/G ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 1 year low of $17.40 and a 1 year high of $25.19.

Cousins Properties Dividend Announcement

Cousins Properties ( NYSE:CUZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.53). Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 1.81% and a net margin of 10.33%. The company had revenue of $197.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 232.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CUZ shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cousins Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.86.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

