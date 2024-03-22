Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $45.18, but opened at $44.23. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $43.91, with a volume of 121,220 shares traded.

Specifically, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total value of $107,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,846,005.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total value of $107,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,846,005.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marc Wilson sold 6,942 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total value of $297,881.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,747,133.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,317 shares of company stock valued at $1,488,106 over the last three months. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Crinetics Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CRNX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jonestrading increased their price target on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.17.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.27.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.01). Crinetics Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,223.27% and a negative return on equity of 52.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.84) earnings per share. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.34 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 109.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 382.4% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist that has completed phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase II clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.