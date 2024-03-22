CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Trading 0.1% Higher

Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) traded up 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $72.17 and last traded at $72.01. 282,341 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 2,031,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.96.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $82.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Chardan Capital boosted their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. TD Cowen cut shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $61.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CRISPR Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.75.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $201.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.72 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 240.84% and a negative return on equity of 8.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3253.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.41) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 1,913 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.67, for a total transaction of $152,408.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 57,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,570,747.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.51, for a total value of $3,025,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,338,182.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 1,913 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.67, for a total transaction of $152,408.71. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 57,371 shares in the company, valued at $4,570,747.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 134,410 shares of company stock valued at $9,234,677. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRSP. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $90,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,716,000 after purchasing an additional 26,358 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,278,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter. 68.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

