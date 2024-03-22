Critical Analysis: P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII) versus Agape ATP (NASDAQ:ATPC)

P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII – Get Free Report) and Agape ATP (NASDAQ:ATPC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares P3 Health Partners and Agape ATP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets P3 Health Partners -10.73% 2,454.69% 37.99% Agape ATP -130.27% -191.90% -87.18%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for P3 Health Partners and Agape ATP, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score P3 Health Partners 0 1 2 0 2.67 Agape ATP 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

P3 Health Partners presently has a consensus price target of $4.75, indicating a potential upside of 380.43%. Given P3 Health Partners’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe P3 Health Partners is more favorable than Agape ATP.

This table compares P3 Health Partners and Agape ATP’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio P3 Health Partners $1.05 billion 0.29 -$270.13 million ($2,260.66) 0.00 Agape ATP $1.86 million 15.21 -$1.69 million ($0.02) -18.35

Agape ATP has lower revenue, but higher earnings than P3 Health Partners. Agape ATP is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than P3 Health Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

23.6% of P3 Health Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 17.1% of P3 Health Partners shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

P3 Health Partners beats Agape ATP on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About P3 Health Partners

P3 Health Partners Inc., a patient-centered and physician-led population health management company, provides superior care services in the United States. It operates clinics and wellness centers. The company is based in Henderson, Nevada.

About Agape ATP

Agape ATP Corporation, an investment holding company, supplies health and wellness products and health solution advisory services in Malaysia. The company offers three series of programs that consist of various services and products under the ATP Zeta Health Program, ÉNERGÉTIQUE, and BEAUNIQUE names. Its products include ATP1s Survivor Select that contains various essential nutrients required by the human body to maintain normal metabolism; ATP2 Energized Mineral Concentrate, a nutritional supplement, which supports and enhances nutritional biochemical activities; ATP3 Ionized Cal-Mag, a calcium and magnesium minerals supplement; ATP4 Omega Blend, an oil blend that provides a bio-effective balance of essential fatty acids, omega 3, and omega 6; ATP5 BetaMaxx, a natural immune enhancer; AGN-Vege Fruit Fiber, a nutrition-based formulation for intestines and stomach; AGP1 Iron to improve iron deficiency anemia; and YFA-Young Formula, an anti-aging and youthful maintenance supplement. The company also provides BEAUNIQUE Mito+, an antioxidant drink for cellular, immune, metabolic, brain, and skin health; and ORYC-Organic Youth Care Cleansing Bar, an organic cleansing soap for the skin. In addition, it offers N°1 Med-Hydration, a mask that enhances skin moisture and luminosity; N°2 Med-Whitening, a mask for boosting skin moisture level and protecting skin against UV radiation; N°3 Med-Firming, which provides protection and maintenance of the basal skin collagen production; ÉNERGÉTIQUE hyaluronic acid serum; and ÉNERGÉTIQUE mousse facial cleanser, as well as Trim+, which inhibits the activities of carbohydrates digestive enzymes that result in a reduction of the breakdown and absorption of sugars. Further, the company engages in wholesaling of health and wellness products; and wellness and wellbeing lifestyle promotion services, as well as provision of complementary health therapies. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

