Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Trading Up 5%

Shares of Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Free Report) were up 5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.51 and last traded at $2.51. Approximately 364,192 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 2,247,157 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.39.

Separately, Bank of America boosted their target price on Cronos Group from $1.78 to $2.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.04. The company has a market cap of $964.69 million, a PE ratio of -13.37 and a beta of 1.13.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Cronos Group had a negative return on equity of 3.99% and a negative net margin of 84.15%. The company had revenue of $23.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.15 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cronos Group Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL purchased a new stake in shares of Cronos Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Cronos Group during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Cronos Group by 21,218.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 14,853 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Cronos Group during the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Cronos Group during the second quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.63% of the company’s stock.

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones brand in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

