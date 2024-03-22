Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Trading Down 3.6%

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 3.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $18.28 and last traded at $18.38. Approximately 43,965 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 537,337 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CCRN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Benchmark lowered their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.67.

Cross Country Healthcare Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $652.58 million, a PE ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.44.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The company had revenue of $414.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Karen Mote sold 6,216 shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total value of $105,361.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $594,961.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cross Country Healthcare

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Cross Country Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Cross Country Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

About Cross Country Healthcare



Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company's Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides traditional staffing, recruiting, and value-added total talent solutions, including temporary and permanent placement of travel and local nurse and, allied professionals; temporary placement of healthcare leaders within nursing, allied, physician, and human resources; vendor neutral and managed services programs; education healthcare services; in-home care services; and outsourcing services.



