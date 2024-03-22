Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) CEO Sells $872,696.70 in Stock

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report) CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 57,039 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $872,696.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 634,352 shares in the company, valued at $9,705,585.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

On Monday, March 11th, Jerrell Shelton sold 3,723 shares of Cryoport stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total transaction of $60,871.05.

NASDAQ CYRX opened at $16.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 11.73 and a quick ratio of 11.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.25. The company has a market capitalization of $809.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 1.61. Cryoport, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $24.30.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Cryoport by 228.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cryoport in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Cryoport by 308.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cryoport by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of Cryoport by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Cryoport in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cryoport currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.29.

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled supply chain solutions in biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments: Global Logistics Solutions and Global Bioservices. The company offers Cryoport Express Shippers; Cryoport ELITE -80°C Gene Therapy Shipper; Cryoport ELITE Cryosphere Shipper; Cryoport consulting services, including physical, thermal, and shipping qualifications of shipping systems and/or packaging to developing custom packaging solutions; and Cryoport bioservices, such as controlled temperature storage, fulfilment, kit production, secondary packaging, labelling of therapeutic products, and GMP raw materials storage services.

