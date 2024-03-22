Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) CEO Sells $872,696.70 in Stock

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report) CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 57,039 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $872,696.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 634,352 shares in the company, valued at $9,705,585.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Jerrell Shelton also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 11th, Jerrell Shelton sold 3,723 shares of Cryoport stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total transaction of $60,871.05.
Cryoport Trading Up 3.1 %
NASDAQ CYRX opened at $16.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 11.73 and a quick ratio of 11.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.25. The company has a market capitalization of $809.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 1.61. Cryoport, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $24.30.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Cryoport in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cryoport currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.29.
Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled supply chain solutions in biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments: Global Logistics Solutions and Global Bioservices. The company offers Cryoport Express Shippers; Cryoport ELITE -80°C Gene Therapy Shipper; Cryoport ELITE Cryosphere Shipper; Cryoport consulting services, including physical, thermal, and shipping qualifications of shipping systems and/or packaging to developing custom packaging solutions; and Cryoport bioservices, such as controlled temperature storage, fulfilment, kit production, secondary packaging, labelling of therapeutic products, and GMP raw materials storage services.
