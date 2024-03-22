CuriosityStream Inc. (CURI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 on April 30th

CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th.

CuriosityStream has a dividend payout ratio of -35.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect CuriosityStream to earn ($0.38) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -26.3%.

CuriosityStream Stock Performance

CURI opened at $0.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.96 million, a P/E ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.02. CuriosityStream has a 52-week low of $0.45 and a 52-week high of $1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.52 and its 200-day moving average is $0.59.

Institutional Trading of CuriosityStream

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in CuriosityStream by 960.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 17,961 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of CuriosityStream during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CuriosityStream during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in CuriosityStream in the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in CuriosityStream by 70.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 14,189 shares in the last quarter. 7.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on CuriosityStream from $1.50 to $1.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday.

About CuriosityStream

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual content streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through direct subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms accessible by internet connected devices, or indirectly via distribution partners who deliver CuriosityStream content via distributor's platform or system, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, content licensing, brand sponsorship and advertising, talks and courses, and partner bulk sales.

