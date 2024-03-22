CVB Financial Corp. (CVBF) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 2nd

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, April 17th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd.

CVB Financial has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.9% per year over the last three years. CVB Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 52.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect CVB Financial to earn $1.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.3%.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVBF opened at $17.32 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.55 and a 200-day moving average of $17.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.45. CVB Financial has a twelve month low of $10.66 and a twelve month high of $21.77.

CVB Financial ( NASDAQ:CVBF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. CVB Financial had a net margin of 33.26% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company had revenue of $138.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.88 million. Equities research analysts forecast that CVB Financial will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO David A. Brager purchased 2,000 shares of CVB Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.75 per share, with a total value of $33,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,814 shares in the company, valued at $2,559,634.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other CVB Financial news, Director George A. Borba, Jr. acquired 59,601 shares of CVB Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.78 per share, with a total value of $1,000,104.78. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 626,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,509,498.58. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David A. Brager purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.75 per share, with a total value of $33,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,814 shares in the company, valued at $2,559,634.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 63,601 shares of company stock valued at $1,067,145 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in CVB Financial by 96.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of CVB Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 277.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of CVB Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 73.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on CVBF shares. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of CVB Financial in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CVB Financial to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CVB Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of CVB Financial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of CVB Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVB Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

