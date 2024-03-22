CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CVV opened at $4.69 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.48. The company has a market cap of $31.99 million, a P/E ratio of -93.80 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.85. CVD Equipment has a 52-week low of $3.93 and a 52-week high of $14.46.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVV. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of CVD Equipment by 25.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 54,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 10,865 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in CVD Equipment by 33.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in CVD Equipment by 49.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVD Equipment by 38.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 16,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CVD Equipment during the first quarter worth $1,060,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.25% of the company’s stock.

CVD Equipment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells equipment to develop and manufacture materials and coatings in the United States. It operates through three segments: CVD Equipment, Stainless Design Concepts, and CVD Materials. The company offers chemical vapor deposition, physical vapor transport, and thermal process equipment under the FirstNano brand for various markets, such as high power electronics, aerospace advanced materials for gas turbine jet engines, and nanomaterials used in batteries, as well as semiconductors, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, solar cells, and other industrial and research applications; and ultra-high purity gas and chemical delivery control systems, including gas cylinder storage cabinets, custom gas and chemical delivery systems, gas and liquid valve manifold boxes, and gas isolation boxes for semiconductor fabrication processes, aerospace, solar cells, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, and industrial applications.

