CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by 1834 Investment Advisors Co.

1834 Investment Advisors Co. cut its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,562 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 4,699 shares during the period. CVS Health accounts for approximately 1.1% of 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $8,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 111.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in CVS Health during the second quarter worth about $37,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 153.5% during the 3rd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 758 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CVS. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com downgraded CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.21.

CVS stock opened at $78.27 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $64.41 and a 1 year high of $83.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $98.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.51.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.11. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 2.33%. The firm had revenue of $93.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 41.18%.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total value of $2,267,947.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,059,916.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

