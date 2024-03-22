CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd cut its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 251,619 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 4,614 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $19,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 74.0% during the third quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 43,213 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,017,000 after acquiring an additional 18,385 shares during the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. increased its stake in CVS Health by 26.5% during the third quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 991,601 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $69,261,000 after acquiring an additional 207,702 shares during the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 1.6% during the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC now owns 50,488 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,525,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.3% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 10,405 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.6% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 19,355 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In related news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total value of $2,267,947.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,059,916.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CVS shares. StockNews.com lowered CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. HSBC started coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink started coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Barclays started coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.21.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CVS traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.81. The company had a trading volume of 3,881,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,303,190. The stock has a market cap of $99.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.51. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $64.41 and a 12 month high of $83.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.00.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $93.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.58 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 2.33%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd will be given a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.18%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

