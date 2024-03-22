Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 121 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,124 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Register Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 805.3% during the 4th quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 516 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in Netflix by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,825 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,323,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 8,618 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,196,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, Avity Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $425,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Price Performance

Netflix stock traded up $3.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $625.76. 1,216,467 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,663,154. The business’s 50-day moving average is $568.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $481.40. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $304.14 and a 12 month high of $634.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 16.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NFLX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $460.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Netflix from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $525.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $576.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Netflix

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total value of $38,707,632.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,379.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Netflix news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total value of $38,707,632.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $717,379.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 267 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.01, for a total transaction of $148,454.67. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $17,575,476.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 273,767 shares of company stock worth $151,298,232. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also

