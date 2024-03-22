Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Buys 11,882 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 39.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,882 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $5,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Prologis in the 4th quarter worth about $980,759,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Prologis by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,577,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,643,359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,729,040 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis in the 4th quarter worth about $232,205,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Prologis by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,130,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,254,702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038,187 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Prologis by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,924,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,395,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783,742 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Prologis stock traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $128.62. The stock had a trading volume of 993,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,096,669. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $130.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.51. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.64 and a 12-month high of $137.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $118.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.00.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.58). Prologis had a net margin of 38.13% and a return on equity of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.72%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PLD shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $134.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.47.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

