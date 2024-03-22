Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Buys 8,282 Shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 626,251 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,282 shares during the period. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF comprises about 1.4% of Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 1.04% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF worth $15,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Get First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF alerts:

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA UCON traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.58. 272,320 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 679,842. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.31. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $23.45 and a twelve month high of $24.85.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Profile

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UCON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.