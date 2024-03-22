Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 25.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,774 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 13,924 shares during the quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $3,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in TJX Companies by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 15,555 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares during the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 3,443 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in TJX Companies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 547,619 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $51,372,000 after buying an additional 2,574 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 603,482 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $56,613,000 after buying an additional 21,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Trust & Investment Co. boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 188,179 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $17,653,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

TJX stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $99.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,449,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,975,705. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.65 and a 1 year high of $102.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $112.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.86.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $16.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.20 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 64.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 28th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel and home fashions retailer to purchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total transaction of $1,979,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,053,982.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total value of $266,248.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,968,480.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total value of $1,979,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,053,982.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.19.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

