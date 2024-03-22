Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 552 shares during the quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGSH. Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,427,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,939,000 after purchasing an additional 20,759 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 732,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,713,000 after buying an additional 24,014 shares in the last quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 165,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,664,000 after buying an additional 7,476 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 17,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 551.3% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 50,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,936,000 after purchasing an additional 42,696 shares during the last quarter.

VGSH stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.09. 1,634,119 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,353,606. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.92. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a one year low of $57.33 and a one year high of $58.93.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.1927 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

