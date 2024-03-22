Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Grows Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 87.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,598 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,799 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 151.3% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000.

DGRO traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,176,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,608,483. The firm has a market cap of $26.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.66. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $47.19 and a 52-week high of $57.75.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

