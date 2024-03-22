Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Grows Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,210 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $6,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tesla during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Wyrmwood Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 1,111.1% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total transaction of $16,439,605.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,631,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total value of $18,247,369.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,920,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total transaction of $16,439,605.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,631,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 198,598 shares of company stock valued at $36,952,434 in the last ninety days. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TSLA traded down $2.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $170.33. 60,348,655 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,510,703. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $542.47 billion, a PE ratio of 39.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 2.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.71. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $152.37 and a twelve month high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on TSLA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Tesla from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Edward Jones cut Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Tesla from $255.00 to $224.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Tesla from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.93.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

