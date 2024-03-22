Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,085 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TWLO. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Twilio by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio in the first quarter worth approximately $894,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 29.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 57.9% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 22.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 265,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,765,000 after purchasing an additional 48,552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Twilio alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Dana Wagner sold 458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.71, for a total transaction of $25,515.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 171,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,567,858.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Dana Wagner sold 458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.71, for a total transaction of $25,515.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 171,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,567,858.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Khozema Shipchandler sold 10,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total value of $759,333.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 207,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,984,495.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,898 shares of company stock valued at $1,796,874 in the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TWLO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Northland Securities lowered shares of Twilio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Twilio from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Twilio from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Twilio from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.90.

Read Our Latest Report on Twilio

Twilio Stock Performance

NYSE:TWLO remained flat at $61.54 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,389,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,570,500. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of -11.11 and a beta of 1.35. Twilio Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.02 and a 12-month high of $78.16. The company has a quick ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.72 and a 200-day moving average of $64.10.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.17. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 1.66% and a negative net margin of 24.44%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Twilio Profile

(Free Report)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.