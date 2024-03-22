Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Has $251,000 Stock Holdings in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,236 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 95.9% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $97,000. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

NTLA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $136.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.86.

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, CEO John M. Leonard sold 19,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.46, for a total value of $566,309.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 846,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,937,477.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Intellia Therapeutics news, CFO Glenn Goddard sold 5,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.46, for a total transaction of $158,052.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,585 shares in the company, valued at $1,195,634.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John M. Leonard sold 19,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.46, for a total value of $566,309.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 846,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,937,477.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,003 shares of company stock valued at $1,037,955 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NTLA traded down $0.64 on Friday, hitting $27.01. 429,462 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,615,576. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.67 and a 1 year high of $47.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.30.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.47) by $0.01. The business had revenue of ($1.92) million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.10 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 43.91% and a negative net margin of 893.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.40) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency associated lung disease.

