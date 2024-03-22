Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Has $7.15 Million Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,711 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,543 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $7,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 971.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 56.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $191.78. 1,668,252 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,276,249. The company has a market capitalization of $175.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.70. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $120.55 and a 52 week high of $199.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $184.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $17.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.60 EPS. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.67%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on IBM shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Evercore upgraded shares of International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.85.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

