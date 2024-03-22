Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Has $822,000 Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 48.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,562 shares during the quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 206,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,556,000 after acquiring an additional 100,233 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,038,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 54,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 8,927 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 775,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,395,000 after acquiring an additional 9,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

GOVT remained flat at $22.61 during trading on Friday. 4,605,914 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.46.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

